Huddleston resident Beth Bays has made quite the name for herself since 2011 when she started creating hay bale sculptures.
The Huddleston resident had garnered national media attention with her Willie Nelson hay bale sculpture that went viral almost two years ago. After making headlines with her Charlie Brown Christmas sculpture last year, Bays wanted to do something special for her 10th year and had thoughts of doing Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and even had a suggestion to do the Beatles.
Ultimately, Bays went with a childhood favorite: Winnie the Pooh.
“I loved Winnie the Pooh when I was little. I had a stuffed Winnie the Pooh that I carried everywhere with me, so it just popped in my head one day, and we went with it,” Bays said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.