Smith Mountain Eagle Bridge Report: May 24th

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On May 16th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Sam Bready and Sandy Stevens with 58.00%, followed by Coy Bennett and Jim Maas with 57.00%, and Bob Cramer and Greg Brooks with 49.50%. Leaders playing East/West were Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 65.00%, followed by Pete Kauffman and Alan Detrick with 55.50%, and Russ Mendenhall and Peg Mendenhall with 49.50%.
On May 19th, fifteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Martha Meyer and Mark Meyer with 63.32%, followed by Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 57.58%, and Jim Maas and Coy Bennett with 56.82%. Leaders playing East/West were Pete Kauffman and Alan Detrick with 64.30%, followed by Ellie Mascitelli and David Shea with 54.27%, and Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 53.58%.
