Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome two familiar artists to its stage in December.
Grammy-nominated Tab Benoit, considered one of the most impressive guitarists to emerge in recent decades from the rich bayous of Southern Louisiana, will perform at the Harvester on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. He will be joined by Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
Benoit’s career of more than 30 years is built on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. His guitar tone can be recognized even before his Otis Redding-like voice resonates from the speakers.
Celebrating more than 40 years since their founding in 1977, New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres, creating a unique sound the band calls “musical gumbo.”
Southern Culture on the Skids will bring its eclectic range of Americana back to the Harvester on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. Known for its legendary live shows and band members’ wacky antics, SCOTS has electrified audiences for more than 30 years.
“At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids” is the band’s latest full-length album, released in 2021 and recorded during the pandemic lockdown. The 11 tracks are a combination of SCOTS’ distinctive mix of genres: rock ’n’ roll, surf, folk and country — its “wobbly Americana.”
Tickets to both shows are available at harvester-music.com. Doors will open an hour before each event.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.