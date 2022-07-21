The annual Pirate Days returned with a bang on Smith Mountain Lake this past weekend, as thousands descended on the area for three days of fun, sun, and celebration.
Smith Mountain Lake was blessed with ideal weather, which made Pirate Days and its various attractions a must-see experience.
The majority of the boat water battles, which are a staple of Pirate Days, were held Saturday at Crazy Horse Marina. Chris Bechtler, who manages the marina, was pleased with the turnout this year.
“It just gets bigger and bigger each year,” he said Sunday morning.
He was seen with Pat Bechtler on a golf cart that was converted to a pirate ship.
The marina also hosted pirate reenactors and pirate-themed events during the Pirate Days weekend.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.