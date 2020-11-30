Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the 15th annual Johnny CASA Race Event.
This year’s event offers a choice of a 5K run or walk, and participants can compete virtually or in-person. The in-person race will be held at Benjamin Franklin Middle School on Saturday, Dec. 19, with staggered start times to ensure social distancing.
Everyone present on race day is asked to wear a mask when not participating in an event and to practice social distancing. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.
Each year, the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center responds to hundreds of allegations of serious child abuse and neglect cases. Just last fiscal year, the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center served 790 children, and this year the CAC is reporting an extremely high number of request for services since the beginning of the pandemic.
Specifically, during this fiscal year, Franklin County notes a 23 percent increase in sexual abuse cases; 125 percent increase in children witnessing domestic violence; 200 percent increase of children experiencing physical abuse; and 119 percent increase in number of children being neglected.
“Our children need your support now, more than ever,” the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center stated. “Doing your part to help keep local children safe can be as easy as participating in our annual Johnny CASA Race Event.
Many individuals make this event successful, and the Town of Rocky Mount and the Rocky Mount Police Department are also supportive. Run Roanoke will time the event, and race result will be posted on Run Roanoke’s website as well as the event Facebook page.
For registration information or other information regarding the event or volunteering, visit www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com, www.facebook.com/runners4kids, call 540-484-5566, or email johnnycasa@southernvacac.org.
“Come and experience the fun and spirit of the season while supporting a great cause,” the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center stated.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.