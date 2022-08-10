With the death of Franklin County Board of Supervisors member Leland Mitchell on July 30, a vacancy has been created on the board for the Snow Creek District seat.
At a special called meeting Aug. 3, the board of supervisors authorized staff to forward a petition to the Circuit Court of Franklin County to issue a writ of special election to fill the vacancy during the next general election on Nov. 8. A decision from the Circuit Court was expected within the coming days.
If the special election is certified by the Circuit Court judge, interested candidates will need to contact the Franklin County Voter Registrar’s Office to file specific documents in order to qualify to appear on the ballot.
In the meantime, the board will consider the appointment of a qualified voter of the Snow Creek election district to fill the vacancy on an interim basis until the special election is held and the person so elected has qualified.
Any qualified voter of the Snow Creek District interested in being considered for the vacancy may submit a “Board/Commission Application” with a letter of qualification or resume to the clerk of the board of supervisors.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.