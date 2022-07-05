The award winners in Bower Center’s 10th Annual National Juried Exhibition were announced at an awards reception Friday, June 10.
Juror/judge Nancy Dahlstrom talked about the exhibit and presented the awards. The recipients are as follows:
• Best in Show, Delmus Phelps of Lynchburg for the oil “Green Grapes Hanging.”
• Second Place, Patricia Carr of Roanoke for “Tiny Treasures #2,” a graphite and ink drawing.
• Third Place, Susa Nawrocki of Columbus, Mississippi, for the graphite drawing “Landscape 26.”
Six Awards of Merits were presented:
• Sarah Bolduc of Littleton, North Carolina, for her mixed media “Those Were the Days: Momentary Recollections.”
• Shannon Groves of Roanoke for the oil “One Fowl Swoop.”
• Michael Milton of Vinton for his charcoal drawing “Odin’s Tears.”
• Stan Fettig of Bedford for the wood carving “Cooper’s Hawk.”
• Susan Talbott-Elliott of Lynchburg for the oil “Piano Practice.”
• George Radeschi of Bedford, Pennsylvania, for his wood turned vessel “#167.”
Three recognitions for Body of Work:
• First Place, Delmus Phelps.
• Second Place, Susa Nawrocki.
• Third Place, Patricia Carr.
This year’s exhibition featured 68 artists from 12 states who submitted entries this year … 97 artworks were selected for the exhibit.
This annual exhibit was on display during Bower Center’s normal public hours until June 25. It will be followed by the first ever Paper Art National Juried Exhibition, which will open Wednesday, July 6. There will be an awards reception Friday, July 15, 5-7 p.m., and the juror/judge Robert Stuart will attend to talk about the exhibit and present awards. There are 33 artists from 13 states hwo have submitted entries for this new juried exhibition.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check the website at www.bowercenter.org for information regarding exhibits including virtual shows, concerts, future classes for youth and adults, summer camps, events and to shop online.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn, and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.