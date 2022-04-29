Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently signed more than one hundred bills into law, including legislation that gives parents more control over what their children are being taught, helps shore up animal cruelty rules and reforms inadequate sexual assault laws.
Among the bills signed are the following ones from local representatives Bill Stanley, David Suetterlein and Kathy Byron:
• SB 90 (Stanley) – Breeders of dogs and cats for animal testing facilities; adoption of dogs and cats. Requires a breeder of dogs and cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility that no longer has a need for a dog or cat in its possession to offer the animal for adoption prior to euthanizing it. Currently, only animal testing facilities are subject to this requirement.
• SB 604 (Stanley) – Animal cruelty; companion animals; penalty. Clarifies that animals are not considered companion animals only when actively involved in bona fide medical or scientific experimentation. Current law exempts animals from the definition of companion animal if they are regulated under federal law as research animals.
• SB 88 (Stanley) – Breeders; records of animals sold or transferred to animal testing facility. Requires any person or entity that breeds dogs or cats for sale or transfer to an animal testing facility to keep records of each animal for five years from the date of the acquisition, transfer or disposition and to quarterly submit a summary of the records to the state veterinarian.
