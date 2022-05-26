The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two stolen trucks and a trailer in separate instances in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
According to the sheriff’s office Wednesday, the first truck was taken Monday at around 10:30 p.m. from the 5000 block of Rock Cliff Road in the Moneta area.
It is a 1994 Ford Ranger, dark maroon/purple in color. Paint is faded and the passenger door does not fully close. The vehicle is not registered and will possibly have Farm Use tags or the previously registered tags of UUC6361 that were still with it.
In the second incident, a truck and trailer were stolen Wednesday morning from the 200 block of Bowles Street in the Stewartsville area.
Stolen was is a 2005 Ford F-150 with Virginia license plate 1513XJ, along with a black 18-foot Proline/Nexhaul trailer with Virginia license plate 55171TM.
The truck should have a sticker in the middle of the back glass that says “Modern Muffler Custom Exhaust.”
Anyone with information about these cases are asked to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.