Tucked away in the cozy cove of Crystal Shores Marina Resort in Moneta is Drifter’s Restaurant. Come by boat or by car and dine dockside beneath the Tiki umbrellas or inside the roomy restaurant, complete with a full bar, gift shop (pick yourself up a Drifter’s t-shirt or koozie!), music and plenty of people ready to make your time spent feel like a party planned especially for you.
During my recent visit to Drifter’s, I spoke with one of the owners, Ryan Walters, to learn more about the place he’s helped turn into one of Smith Mountain Lake’s favorite dining spots. Beginning as Wallers in 2011, the restaurant has gone through many changes over the years. In 2017, Jaclyn Westfall joined the Waller’s team, serving as bartender the remainder of that summer. A year later, Ryan came on board, and shortly after, Jaclyn and he assumed management positions. Over the next two years, both immersed themselves into the business while developing a deep love for the restaurant industry, and in particular the one they were a part of. In 2020, owner Waller Perrow transitioned to a new business venture, opening the door – and docks – for Jaclyn and Ryan to realize their dream of ownership together.
I dove right into my dining experience with a drink from the bar prepared by bar manager Lucas Foster. ‘The Crus-in’ the Lake’ specialty cocktail – a refreshing favorite that draws together a dazzling fusion of vodka, white rum, Rumhaven Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine. A perfect, summer treat!
Next up, I chose my appetizer from the “Munchies” menu – a Bavarian Pretzel Braid baked golden brown, dusted with sea salt and served with queso blanco and stone ground deli mustard. My second selection was the Maryland Hot Crab Dip – creamy cheddar and cream cheese combined with generous chunks of crab claw meat. How else can I describe it other than OMG.
While my entrees were being prepared inside, I sat dockside while savoring my appetizers, sipping my specialty cocktail and taking in all the sights and sounds supplied by our beautiful Smith Mountain Lake and all the wonderful patrons around me. Eating outside is ideal for any warm weather occasion, but when it comes to the festive, rocking atmosphere, it’s a seamless transition from the outside in. People come to a place like Drifter’s to share time with family and friends and enjoy a fabulous meal, but the cherry on top is truly the team at your service. Quick to greet and seat you, eager to engage in conversation, and on-the-move to serve you with full smiles and loads of laughter that gets dialed up another level each time their famous bell gets a ding, the staff of Drifter’s blend right in as though you have known them a lifetime.
Time flies when you’re having fun, which meant in no time at all, my two entrees were being dished up in front of me by the delightful Danielle Tuck, one of Drifter’s shining star waitresses. On one side were the Ahi Tuna Tacos – two warm flour tortillas filled with marinated and grilled sashimi-grade Ahi tuna on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with house made pico and wasabi aioli that dressed it right up. On my other side was an entrée that’s easily a tie for first – Shrimp Tacos, two flour tortillas, stuffed with grilled and seasoned jumbo shrimp sharing a mix of lettuce, pico and a side of cocktail sauce. The combination definitely got my tastebuds’ attention, and you can be assured I will be back for more.
The finish to any fabulous meal is a delectable dessert, and Drifter’s definitely has a spread to choose from. Whether it’s the Lo Lo’s Key Lime Pie, Nannies’ Chocolate Chess Pie, or choice of four milkshake flavors, your sweet tooth will surely get satisfied.
Drifter’s menu offers variety for everyone, as well as crowd favorites that pull people in from near and far. When it comes to being pulled, there’s nothing quite like the Please ‘Don’t Smack Yo Mama BBQ’ appetizer. Dry rubbed pulled pork slowly smoked and served with a choice of Chocolate (yes, chocolate), Plaine or Kickin’ Carolina sauce atop a butter-grilled brioche bun brought together with creamy cole slaw. On the surf-side, crab leg clusters served with clarified butter don’t last long, but well worth arriving early for cracking. On the turf, burger cravers are offered five selections, including the Tree Hugger Burger that’s both kosher and vegetarian to form a rich and spicy black bean veggie burger made from black beans, rolled oats, peppers and seasoning served on a buttered grilled brioche bun. On the lighter side are six salads, including the BLT Wedge - wedge iceberg lettuce topped with bourbon bacon bits, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. From tacos, wraps and quesadillas to the Chocolate BBQ Nachos – a medley of warm tortilla chips topped with wood smoked chocolate pork BBQ with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions and jalapenos all smothered with queso blanco, there’s some traditional and unique for everyone.
Drifter’s also offers daily specials, including half-priced tacos on Wednesdays, half-off burgers on Thursdays, half-priced wing buckets on Fridays, half-off nachos on Saturdays,
Speaking of unique – for those in the true party spirit, no trip is done without trying a “Shotski”. If you don’t know about it, make it a must-do to find out. The difference does stop there. Like many places on the lake, Drifter’s is also pet friendly – so friendly that it promises to be your pooch’s favorite place too with a doggone awesome puppy menu. The Pupper Platter is a half- or whole pound chopped juicy protein maker prepared with plenty of love. From the bar comes something you won’t find anywhere – the Puppy Pilsner. Non-alcoholic, of course, the Puppy Pilsner is a bone both made with 100% natural ingredients that’s especially stamped with a paw of approval by Drifter’s very own mascot dogs, Kodle and Samson, that you will be sure to meet as they make their rounds and share some puppy love.
When Ryan and Jaclyn become restaurant owners they had a vision. “Our passion is the same today as it was when we started: to have an opportunity to make an impact,” said Ryan. “At the end of the day, it’s all about our people. Our community, our guests, and our team.” Whether it’s your first or five hundredth visit down to Drifter’s, there’s no doubt it won’t be your last. It’s a place that makes me happy to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Drifter’s Restaurant is located at 1617 Crystal Shores Drive in Moneta. Hours are Wednesday – Thursday, 4 – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call-ahead seating is available 15 minutes prior to arriving. For more information, call 540.297.0055 or visit drifterssml.com.
