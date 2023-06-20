On Flag Day, June 14th, along Scruggs Road in Moneta, 200 American flags were erected by the American Legion post #62. The field upon which the flags stood, which was donated for the cause, was named the “Military Veterans and First Responders Field of Honor.” It’s one of the many efforts that Post #62 – also known as ‘The Lake Legion’ – does to support its simple, yet powerful two-word mission: “Help Veterans.”
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. Today, membership stands at nearly two million at more than 13,000 posts worldwide. The posts are organized into 55 departments: one each for the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines.
Post #62 is relatively new, having been established in July 2021. The post was established in part by Brian Keaton, Sr. a veteran and vice commander of the post. Keaton, Sr. was wounded during a tour of duty in Iraq. He spent more than three years at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.
In 2011, while still in the Army, Keaton, Sr. and his family were able to acquire a rental house in Franklin County with the help of John and Marie DeLong of Moneta. Keaton, Sr. has family ties to the community; his brother, Troy Keaton, helped establish Eastlake Community Church in Moneta.
In establishing Post #62, one of Keaton, Sr.’s and others’ goals who serve on the post’s board, including Christopher Bechtler, a veteran who operates Crazy Horse Marina, is to help reshape the perception of what American Legion posts have unfortunately largely stood for: a place for partying. While the posts do allow veterans the opportunity to have fun and enjoy the comradery of one another, Keaton, Sr. said there is much more to it than that. It’s about helping veterans show what they are capable of doing beyond the line of duty.
“We want our veterans to know they are a force in the community,” said Keaton, Sr. “When a lot of soldiers return from combat, they are accustomed to serving their role in the military. In the military, you are taught to stay in your lane. When you leave the military and return to society, there are 40 different lanes. It’s a difficult mindset to get out of. We help veterans realize they have as much to offer outside of the military as in it.”
Keaton, Sr.’s point made was reinforced by the gravity of a sobering fact. “We just concluded a 20-year war,” said Keaton, Sr. “For the next 40 years, veterans, their families, their children – they are going to be impacted by the effects of the war. Our aim is to continue building a great service department that aids in addressing these issues and helps give veterans the services they have earned and allows them to find their purpose in life. We want to motivate, past and present; we want to motivate the youngins’ who are our future.”
Post #62 is geared toward helping veterans get the benefits they deserve, to help their children obtain scholarships, to overcome the obstacles that can stand in the way of veterans when they return home and feel isolated and defeated with nowhere to turn. That includes making calls to congresspersons, senators and delegates to find the help that needs to be a priority. It’s just as important as thanking a solider for his or her service. It’s action, and no one knows that better than those who have served our country.
Keaton, Sr. said another goal of Post #62 is to establish a CBOC, or a satellite medical office of the VA at Smith Mountain Lake, which includes a primary care provider and a mental health provider. “We have many older veterans living in our community who have to make the long drive to Salem. Some have cataracts and other physical impairments that make the drive difficult. They deserve to have access to care locally. Our goal is to bring that care to them.”
One remarkable point that Keaton, Sr. made was in his description of the military. “We are the military. We are not political. We are not religious, but we are spiritual,” said Keaton, Sr. “The military has to stay above all of that. It is a freedom that we enjoy as Americans to have the right to choose what we believe in, what we stand for. The military protects that freedom. It is one thing we cannot have if we are not willing to give to others.”
Keaton Sr.’s words reinforce one of the meanings behind a national symbol for the US – the bald eagle. While most birds are known the navigate through a storm, to seek shelter from it, the bald eagle is an exception. It flies above the weather, not in it.
The Military Veterans and First Responders Field of Honor stood from Wednesday, June 14 through Sunday, June 18 on ground that was donated for the cause. It was a tribute to honor past and current veterans and first responders, which includes police forces, firefighters and emergency medical professionals. It was a symbol of unity, of action, of support. It was a celebration of those who risk their lives every day for the benefit of others, without compromise or complaint. It is something that Americans should never forget, but instead remember and appreciate more so than ever when speaking the words – ‘Thank you for your service’, to those who do so, and much more.
The American Legion Post #62 currently has more than 120 members. Membership cost $45 and is exclusive to those who have or are currently serving in the armed forces. For more information, send an email to cdr@americanlegionpost62va.org
to the attention of Christopher Bechtler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.