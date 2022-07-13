The annual yard sale at the Vinton History Museum will be Saturday, Aug. 27 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.), which is a major fundraiser for the museum.
Donations for the sale also are welcome.
Contact the museum at 540-342-8634 for information on what types of items can be accepted and how to donate items.
Folks are needed to help price items prior to the sale. Then volunteers are needed Friday, Aug. 26, for setup beginning at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are needed on that Saturday as early at 7 a.m. to complete setup during the sale (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) and also at 1 p.m. for break down.
“If you can assist any of those hours, it was would be appreciated for success of the sale,” the Vinton History Museum stated. “Please let us know how you can assist.”
The museum also is selling commemorative bricks for the Memory Pergola that sits to the left of the museum and was built as an Eagle Scout Project.
The existing brick pavers will be replaced with 4”x8” red sandblasted commemorative bricks creating an area to reflect on special memories.
The cost per brick is $50.
For more information, email info@VintonHistoryMuseum.org or call 540-342-8634.
