Franklin County Parks and Recreation is looking for a “bunny and a bunny assistant” to go to pre-scheduled sites to hide eggs in front yards and to visit families.
Each 15-minute visit requires a bunny in costume and a helper. A bunny suit, eggs and PPE supplies will be provided.
Volunteers need to be ages 18 and older and provide their own transportation to each site. A meeting for volunteers will be held Monday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center. More details and duties will be shared in this meeting.
Days are Monday to Saturday, March 29 to April 3, and time slots are all day, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“Hope that you can take time to have some fun and spread some eggs with us this Easter,” stated Franklin County Parks and Recreation.
For questions, call Zack Brooks, recreation specialist, at 540-483-9238.
