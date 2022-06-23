Be ready to be regaled once again on June 24 at Smith Mountain Art Council’s (SMAC’s) next Coffeehouse Series by the machinations of Linda Kay Simmons of Moneta and her cast as they theatrically read scenes from her novel “Lightning Shall Strike” published in 2018.
“This is the second of Linda’s four novels, and as a native Virginian and a member of SMAC’s Lake Writers, she does a remarkable job of weaving imaginative and creative characters into historical rural Virginia,” SMAC stated.
This performance featuring the cast of Simmons, Kristi Mason, Jim Canody, Noelle Lane and Sherry Butler Payne will be similar to that held in June 2019 where Simmons and Mason told stories of life on Cahas Mountain, another of Simmons’ novels. The cast will combine character acting with original music to depict a half-century of the life of the Simpkins family and the many ways lightning shapes the lives of the characters in this story.
Simmons “taps into deeper truths for herself and her audience,” SMAC stated. Simmons is the author of “Cahas Mountain,” “Lightning Shall Strike,” “Lamb on a Tombstone” and “Claudine, The Evolution of a Redneck Goddess.” She conjures stories inspired by people she has known and brings them to life on stage.
Mason, a resident of Franklin County, was drawn to music from an early age. While living in California, then Northern Virginia, she sang in a variety of bands. In recent years she has ventured into the creative side of writing music such as “Moonshine & Daisies” and “Claudine, The Redneck Queen,” which both go along with books written by author Simmons.
Canody, from Danville, Virginia, now retired at Smith Mountain Lake, has been in the music business most of his life. He will be involved in both musical and acting for this performance.
Lane studied theater at Guilford College and performed in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Standing on Ceremony” and “The Vagina Monologues.” She will be acting the role of the orphan Mamie.
Payne, after working at Virginia Power, as a registered nurse in Lynchburg and nurse administrator in Chatham, retired to Smith Mountain Lake and has discovered her creative side where she writes songs and plays music. She will bring some of the “Lightning” original music to life.
The SMAC Coffeehouse Series event will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, in Downtown Moneta at 1100 Celebration Ave., Suite 101 (underneath Casa D’Amici). Tickets are available for $15 ($10 for SMAC members). They can be purchased online at www.smac-arts.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
For additional information, contact Joe Yarbrough at jarbrough171@msn.com.
