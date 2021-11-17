Appomattox County’s loss is Bedford County’s gain in the case of an educational event and festival focusing on marijuana.
Tim Johnson of Be Kind Productions LLC told the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors in their October meeting that his organization wanted to host a marijuana education event, but they would “only do it the right way,” with approval from the authorities. He was true to his word and did not hold the event in Appomattox County, and yet the board’s denial of the event did not cancel it. The Kind Cup took place on the planned date, Saturday, Nov. 6, but it moved to the Sedalia Center in Big Island, Bedford County.
The original plan was to hold the gathering at DeVault Vineyards in Concord, a property located at the border of Appomattox and Campbell Counties. Johnson applied for the event permit in Appomattox County and received the required approval of various agencies, including the sheriff, fire marshal, public safety director and county administrator. The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors was split on the matter, with Supervisors Hinkle, Hogan and Hipps voting nay and Supervisors Carter and Abbitt voting aye.
The organizers of the event switched to plan B: hold it in Campbell County. “We contacted Matt Farris’ office,” explained Johnson’s partner, Christie Torrence. They learned they would have to cap attendance, and it could not be an overnight, two-day event for this first-time event, she added.
They obtained approval to hold it in Campbell County, Johnson reported, but they lost the use of the venue at the last minute.
Right on cue, an unanticipated plan C brought itself to the organizers.
“Brett Carson of the Sedalia Center reached out to us when we had been homeless for one hour. They checked with their delegate and got approval,” Johnson narrated.
The last-minute venue change was fast-tracked with Bedford County authorities.
