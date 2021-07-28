“I believe Jacob Doss was an angel on this Earth,” said Pete Turpin, a bandmate and close friend of Doss. “I treated him like he was my own son.”
Jacob Doss, a 19-year-old musician, had succumbed to injuries he sustained in a two-car crash near the intersection of Wyatts Way and Thornbird Place in the Huddleston area of Bedford County shortly after midnight on Monday, July 19.
Doss, who was a resident of Hurt and graduate of Gretna High School, was the face of his band, the Jacob Doss Project, which formed in 2017, and he was known to frequent gigs with older blues and rock ’n’ roll musicians in Danville, Lynchburg and Roanoke.
“I’m 55 this year, and he was only 19,” Turpin said. “It’s a different age bracket, but he’s an old soul in a young body from all his influence and upbringing. It’s strange to be so far apart in age, but he blended in with all us old cats that played music forever. He is so soulful and so real.”
