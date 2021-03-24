The Franklin County Board of Supervisors, by way of a 6-1 vote March 16, granted a proposed rezoning requesting approval for a distillery store and tasting room that will be in a three-acre parcel located at 96 Builders Pride Drive in Westlake.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, the board was split with a 3-3 vote and decided to table the action, as the deciding vote, Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum, was not present.
In the February meeting, there was concern of the difference between a tasting room and a bar and how the owner would police each customer to make sure they only get three ounces a day.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
