A Jefferson Forest High School (JFHS) technology education teacher is this year’s Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) Teacher of the Year.
Thomas “T” Fox is in his 36th year of teaching, including 20 of those in Bedford County. Before transferring to JFHS, Fox held a similar teaching role at Liberty High School in Bedford.
Fox teaches a variety of career and technical courses at JFHS, including Construction, Technical Drawing, Advanced Drawing, Engineering Drawing, Engineering Exploration and Engineering Analysis. Prior to beginning his teaching career, Fox worked in the private sector as an assistant building superintendent and renovation project foreman.
