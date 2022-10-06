‘American Idol’ winner Chayce Beckham to play at Harvester

The first-ever “American Idol” contestant to win the competition by performing an original song will take the stage at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount this fall.
The Harvester will host powerhouse vocalist Chayce Beckham on Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Within a year, Beckham, who Katy Perry said sounds “like the heart of America,” went from working as a fork-lift driver to winning “American Idol” and appearing on “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Live with Kelly & Ryan.” Now, he’s been in the writing room with some of the best songwriters and producers in the music industry.
