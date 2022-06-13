The Smith Mountain branch of the American Association of University Women had their spring branch meeting May 21 at The Waterfront Country Club.
President Betsy DeWeese called the meeting and welcomed several new members.
The group celebrated their two $4,000 college scholarship recipients for 2022: Tomi McGinnis of Pittsylvania County who attends Randolph College, and Jenna Lambert of Franklin County who attends Ferrum College.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.