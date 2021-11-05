The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) held its Annual Board Meeting on Oct. 18 at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards in Moneta.
President of SMAC Karen DeBord announced that the organization was honored as the recipient of the annual Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Award. Dr. Kendig was a former college president of Roanoke College and champion of the arts.
This award dates back as far as 1985 but has since been adopted by Hollins University and Roanoke College “to keep the tradition of recognizing exceptional contributions to the arts alive.” Karen accepted the award at a ceremony that was held at Roanoke College on Oct. 5 and co-hosted by the presidents of both Roanoke College and Hollins University.
The Kendig Award is considered one of the most prestigious art awards in the Virginia Blue Ridge region and has recognized well-known institutions such as the Roanoke Symphony, the Roanoke Times, Mill Mountain Playhouse, the Taubman Museum and the Roanoke Children’s Theatre.
“The Kendig awards highlight the vital and important role that the arts play in the economic development, education and cultural identity of Virginia’s Blue Ridge,” stated Roanoke College President Michael C. Maxey during the ceremony, according to the Roanoke College News.
The Smith Mountain Arts Council was formed as a nonprofit organization 32 years ago and has been integral to bringing the arts to the three-county area ever since. SMAC offers a diverse set of visual, literary and performing arts, including a photo club, acting opportunities with the Lake Players, singing with the Lakeside Singers, Noteables or B-Sharps, songwriting, woodturning, a juried annual spring photo show and fall art show, as well as sponsoring the Franklin County chapter of the Junior Appalachian Musicians as part of their youth outreach.
Two scholarships are given each year to high school seniors demonstrating talent in the performing, visual or literary arts.
“SMAC is thrilled to be recognized for the commitment the organization brings to ensuring our area not only enjoys the arts but assuring they continue to flourish across all age ranges,” the organization stated. “So many come to Smith Mountain Lake to retire. What better way to relax than to paint our beautiful scenic backdrop, write lyrics about the rippling waters, or sing to the mountains.”
To join SMAC or become a member, visit the Smith Mountain Arts Council website at www.smac-arts.com.
