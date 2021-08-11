The Franklin County School Board have reversed course after its 6-1 vote to make masks optional for the students. After updated CDC guidelines recommended anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated wear a mask, masks are now required for K-12 students with exemptions for health and religious reasons that don’t require documentation.
P.D. Hambrick made the motion after receiving clarification that they could not require documentations for anyone with health or religious exemption. The board voted in favor of the motion. This will allow students to go to school without wearing a mask and without having to show proof that they are exempt from wearing one.
Franklin County Public Schools Director of Operations Jason Guilliams gave the board recent numbers relating to COVID-19 in Franklin County schools. Since July 28, 14 positive cases have been reported with seven being staff and the other seven being students. Fourteen staff or students are currently in quarantine for different reasons, but two have been due to an exposure in the school. For the county in general, the positivity rate has jumped from 12 percent to 17.6 percent since last week. Guilliams said that from July 10-23, it was around the 8 percent rate. That averages 13 cases a day being reported in the county.
The board had one motion that ended in stalemate, which was to recommend CDC guidelines and follow mitigation strategies and develop a waiver to be offered to both students and staff. One of the main reasons it failed to pass was some uncertainty from a few board members on whether they will be held liable if they didn’t follow the CDC recommendations and a student were to die from the COVID-19 virus.
There were talks at the board meeting to provide waivers to parents to sign to allow their kids to go to school without masks, and their attorney, Steve Maddy, said that waivers will help because it shows that families are acknowledging the risks of sending their kids to school without a mask but said he wasn’t sure how their insurance carrier will deal with that.
Board member Worley questioned how they were going to implement waivers with school starting in two days — how they were going to get the waivers out to parents across the county in that time span. Even then, he said there is currently no certainty regarding the effectiveness of the waivers.
Chairwoman Julie Nix brought up the scenario if a child whose parents signed a waiver to not wear a mask gets a child that didn’t sign the waiver infected, the waiver will not cover them in that case.
When that motion failed to pass, board member Jon Atchue said that he is strongly convinced from all the data and information that if the board does not adopt CDC guidelines, classes will be all virtual by October. He motioned to adopt Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs’ and the administrator’s recommendation to follow the CDC guidelines as written. That motion, like the last, ended in a stalemate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.