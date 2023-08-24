Local college students received SMAAUW scholarships

During the Smith Mountain American Association of University Women (SMAAUW) branch meeting held on May 20th at the Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center, local college freshmen were each awarded a $4,500 scholarship as they continue their college careers.
Students from Bedford, Pittsylvania, and Franklin Counties were each awarded scholarships recognizing their ongoing educational goals, their extracurricular activities, their leadership positions, and their employment responsibilities. In addition to hosting the three newest recipients and their mothers, SMAAUW had in attendance Dr. Elizabeth Knick, a past recipient who is now working locally in her field with degrees in Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine.
The scholarships are made possible annually by SMAAUW through the hard work of their Scholarship and Fundraising committees. Since 2007 SMAAUW has awarded nearly $70,000 to a total of 30 women in the community.
