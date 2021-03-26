Twelve members of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) have been selected to serve as ambassadors for the organization for 2021.
“Ambassadors are critical to the operations of the chamber,”said Erin Stanley, SMLRCC member relations and events director. “In addition to helping to organize networking events, ribbon cuttings and other events, ambassadors assist with membership retention, welcome new businesses, oversee a group of members and maintain a visible presence at community and chamber functions.”
This year’s Ambassador Council includes:
• Chairperson Gina Kennett, MemberOne FCU
• Tim Bird, Gilbert, Bird, Sharpes & Robinson Attorneys
• Jessica Bohn Bishop, KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn
• Mishelle Brosinski, Envisions Flooring & Interiors
• Crystal Knuttgen, The Conner Group
• Angela Newman, Movement Mortgage
• Xan Pilgram, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate
• Jeremy Smith, Smith Home Inspections
• Tommie Jo Walker, Smith Mountain Eagle
• Annette Stamus, LeisureMedia360
• Teresa Wood, Carter Bank & Trust
For more information, visit visitsmithmountainlake.com/ambassadors.
