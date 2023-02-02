Nearly $20,000 worth of drugs was found in the home of a Boones Mill man, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Joseph Spear, 44, of Boones Mill, on multiple outstanding probation violations.
During the course of the arrest, a search warrant of his home was completed, and deputies located a significant amount of drugs and paraphernalia.
Methamphetamine (171.5 grams worth approximately $17,000) and heroin/fentanyl (20.5 grams worth approximately $2,000) were seized during the arrest.
Additional drug charges for Spear are forthcoming, pending final lab results.
Spear is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
