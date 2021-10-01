The Restore the Republic Freedom Rally hosted by the Patriotic Network of Franklin County on Saturday, Sept. 25, in Boones Mill was an event to remind the citizens of Franklin County their constitutional rights. It was focused on the First and Second Amendments, which have been the center point of controversial discussion the past few years.
Walter Drew, who is a member of the executive board for the Patriotic Network of Franklin County, said that constitutional rights have been violated in the last year and a half across the country in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic but added it’s just the latest example of an ongoing battle that goes back to the Vietnam War. The First Amendment is one constitutional right Drew focused on that’s constantly being challenged.
“Freedom of speech continues to get trampled all over,” Drew said.
