The Virginia gubernatorial election was closely watched by many across the country after recent polls showed a near deadlock between candidates Glenn Youngkin (Republican) and Terry McAuliffe (Democrat).
In the end, Youngkin pulled out a victory in a state that Democrat President Joe Biden won by 10 points less than one year ago. It’s the first time a Republican has won the governor’s race in Virginia since 2009.
While the majority of Smith Mountain Lake voters in the three counties are likely happy about the Virginia gubernatorial election, joining them are the members of the Proud Patriots of SML, a Republican club that has more than 200 members.
Jack Collins, who is president of the club, said there were a lot of people who came forward and volunteered when Youngkin was nominated to be the gubernatorial candidate for the Republican Party.
“There was just so much excitement,” Collins said, who has been president for a year.
Joining Youngkin in winning a statewide seat were Republicans Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares as attorney general in what was a victory sweep for the Republican Party.
At Smith Mountain Lake, which covers three counties – Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania — all three Republican candidates were heavily supported.
