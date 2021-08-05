School boards across Southwest Virginia have been under fire from their respective citizens to reject the new transgender policies handed down from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), and Bedford County is no exception.
With a 4-3 vote Thursday and a thunderous round of applause from those in attendance, the school board voted to reject the new policies and stick to the one they already have implemented.
On Thursday, the school board faced an auditorium filled with parents who made it clear to them that they wanted them to reject it. Fortunately for those in attendance, they found two allies from the school board who agreed with their concerns.
Once Dr. Marc Bergin, who is entering his first year as superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools, finished speaking on the new policies involving transgender students, he faced questions and concerns from the board members.
