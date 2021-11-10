The 18th annual SML Chili Festival made its comeback this year on Saturday after having been cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
The event was held at the Bridgewater Plaza and is a fundraiser for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
Erin Stanley, who is the events manager for SMLRCC, said this year’s total for both vendors and head count exceed that in 2019. She also said one of the purposes for the Chili Festival is for team unification for the businesses to try and make the best chili.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
