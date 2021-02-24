Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate welcomed realtor Luke Schmidt to the team.
Schmidt has been a sales professional in the Franklin County area for more than 25 years, and said he is excited to turn his extensive experience toward real estate.
“I’m excited to turn my focus toward real estate with an elite group of agents backed by the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” Schmidt said. “The brand stands for trust, integrity, stability and longevity — and so do I. It’s a great fit.”
Schmidt and his wife, Missy, live in Rocky Mount with their two daughters. When time allows, he enjoys playing golf and traveling with his daughters to their dance competitions.
“Luke’s strong sales background is a natural fit into our company and a valuable asset to our team,” said Cathie Daniel, principal broker. “We’re certain that his past successes will multiply here.”
Schmidt first came to Franklin County in 1990 when he enrolled at Ferrum College and participated in multiple school activities. He played on Ferrum’s Championship baseball team while working toward a Bachelor of Science degree, specializing in business marketing.
Upon his 1994 graduation, Schmidt stayed in the area, putting his degree to use in the local automotive sales profession and rising steadily through the ranks, from sales to finance to management. After 12 years, he left the new-car industry and started his own pre-owned automotive sales business, where he excelled for 13 years.
Schmidt’s 25-plus years in the automotive sales industry have given him an acute ability to listen to clients, understand their wants and needs, then communicate these to others. Schmidt said his focus will be to craft the right strategy for the seller’s property, then fiercely represent them while remaining respectful of the buyer’s agent and their client. Having a passion and understanding for one’s property in order to get it sold is his ultimate goal.
For his homebuyers, Schmidt refers to the words of Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffet: “A home is one of the most important assets that most people will ever buy. Homes are also where memories are made, and you want to work with someone you can trust.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate markets property throughout Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding area. As members of the Multiple Listing Service, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate realtors assist buyers and sellers with all listed properties in a variety of price ranges and locations throughout the lake and surrounding area. Visit online at www.smithmtnlake.com.
