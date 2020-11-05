Franklin County is facing a housing shortage. A study that the county commissioned indicates that the county has very few vacant properties for sale or rent. Optimally, there should be a vacancy rate of 3-5 percent, but currently fewer than 1 percent of the properties are available. (For more information about this problem and the study, see the article in last week’s Smith Mountain Eagle).
The county’s Planning and Community Development Department and the board of supervisors are looking into ways to alleviate this shortage. In particular, they are focusing their efforts on four parts of the county: the Smith Mountain Lake area, Ferrum, Summit View Business Park and the town of Rocky Mount.
Last year, the board approved an apartment complex for Westlake, which will be built behind CVS. Phase 1 is slated to have 90 units. The total plan will include 250 units. The planned complex does not have an official name yet, but its working name is Westlake Apartments, noted Steven Sandy, the county’s Director of Planning and Community Development.
One segment of the population in need of these new homes is those who are aging and need to downsize, Sandy explained, adding that the situation also applies county-wide. Senior citizens who retired to a large house at the lake eventually need to downsize to a home that is on one level, has more accessible floor plans and is easier to maintain than the spacious homes they are occupying, he said.
For that reason, “the board put in a requirement that 25 percent of ground floor units need to be accessible, either handicapped accessible or senior-ready,” Sandy reported.
The community of Ferrum was the launching point for the study, which grew out of collaboration between local residents and the county government in order to develop a village plan. The need for more housing soon became evident. The study that Bowen National Research conducted explored the housing situation county-wide but focused especially on Ferrum.
An idea already under consideration for Ferrum was to develop housing on an 82-acre parcel of land that the county currently owns. It is located west of Ferrum College. The study found the target market to include “family housing (2+ bedrooms), senior care facilities, senior apartments (independent living), off-campus student apartments, and single person studios/one-bedrooms.”
As for affordability, the study reported a “need for affordable rental and for-sale housing, a high need for rental housing with rents <$500/month, and for for-sale housing priced <$150,000.” Housing types should include “ranch homes / single floor plan units, followed by apartments and duplex / triplex / townhomes.”
Some obstacles and issues the Ferrum area and its residents face include “lack of nearby community services (grocery, doctor … entertainment venues … restaurants and bars / pubs, etc.), recreation venues (playgrounds, parks, trails, etc.), lack of access to public transportation, home purchase affordability, lack of a down payment for purchase, rent affordability … and employment opportunities.”
