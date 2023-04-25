The Bedford Commonwealth Attorney's office has released the names of the suspect and victim connected to the burning vehicle found in Bedford County last week.
According to Bedford Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance, the victim has been identified as Ethan Bert, age 20, of York, Pa. Nance also released that police arrested 29-year-old Joseph Walker of Roanoke City, charging him with second-degree murder.
It is believed that Bert and Walker knew one another.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
UPDATED APRIL 25, 2023
A man determined to be connected with the vehicle fire containing human remains that occurred in Bedford on
UPDATED APRIL 21, 2023
The Virginia State Police reported that a vehicle fire and human remains were discovered April 18, 2023 on Sandy Level Road in Bedford at approximately 12:15 a.m.
The Bedford County Fire Marshal's Office requested the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division to investigate the vehicle fire. It was determined that the victim had died by violent circumstances prior to the vehicle fire. Special agents with the Virginia State Police were able to develop leads that identified a suspect located in the City of Roanoke.
A search warrant obtained for the suspect's residence, and more evidence of the violent encounter, was found inside the home. The 29-year-old male was located and taken into custody without incident and charged with Murder in the Second Degree.
Agents and officers involved in this investigation include: Capital Area Regional SW Virginia USMS Task Force, STAR City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, DES Salem Field Office, GIS Salem Field Office, GIS Appomattox Field Office, Hi-Tech Crimes, Squad 6 Tact Team and BFO Area 40.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
BELOW REPORTED ON APRIL 18, 2023
Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Sandy Level Road in Bedford. At approximately 12:45 a.m. this morning, April 18, 2023, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was first to respond to the scene with Bedford County Fire and Rescue following with the medic unit. The vehicle fire was fully involved upon arrival. After the fire was distinguished, the vehicle was found to contain human remains.
Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene. The roadway was closed while special agents processed the scene, but it has now reopened.
The remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District, for identification.
