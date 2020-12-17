Effective last Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts of Virginia Department of Health (VDH) began to prioritize COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing due to substantial levels of community transmission of COVID-19.
Prioritizing enables the health department to focus available resources on investigations that are most likely to slow the spread of COVID-19. Local health department staff will prioritize their case investigations and contact tracing efforts to identify outbreaks and those cases with the highest risk of spreading the disease.
“It is nearly impossible and much less effective to try to reach every case and trace every one of their contacts in this time of substantial levels of transmission,” said Scott Spillmann, M.D., director of the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts. “We have increased the number of staff working on case investigations and contact tracing, but transmission is too widespread for traditional methods to be effective or even possible at this time.”
Pittsylvania County recently spiked in the number of COVID-19 cases this month. As of Monday, Pittsylvania County is averaging 26 daily cases and has had 2,151 cases with 29 deaths and 118 hospitalizations, according to the VDH website.
Neighboring Franklin County has been averaging 26 daily cases with a total of 1,957 cases, including 20 deaths and 66 hospitalizations.
Bedford County also spiked in cases this month, now averaging 45 daily cases with a total of 2,377 cases, 26 deaths and 88 hospitalizations.
VDH stated that the greatest opportunity to prevent transmission is among those testing positive whose specimens were collected in the past four to six days, and those who were exposed to a COVID-positive person in the past six days. This “last-in, first-out” prioritization for public health staff improves the effectiveness of contact tracing during a surge, according to the health department.
With prioritization, not all cases and not all close contacts will be contacted by VDH. People who develop symptoms should get tested early, self-isolate and advise those with whom they have been in contact to quarantine, VDH stated.
To protect others, the public is asked to follow these public health recommendations: Self-isolate when sick or/and while waiting for test results; if tested positive, inform close contacts they may have been exposed. VDH stated that teamwork and cooperation with public health will help slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce illness and save lives.
VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to recommend a quarantine period of 14 days following close contact with a COVID-positive person as the safest option. Quarantine is used to separate those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and may develop illness from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are infected.
CDC guidance now includes two additional shortened options for the length of quarantine. Any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden (e.g., physical, mental, economic) against a small possibility of increasing the spread of the virus.
For people without symptoms, quarantine may end after day 10, without testing (counting the date of last exposure is day 0), or after day 7, if a viral test (PCR or antigen test) on or after day 5 is negative. After ending quarantine, continue to watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure and continue to follow precautions including wearing a mask, socially distancing of at least six feet and washing your hands, VDH stated. If symptoms develop, get tested and isolate immediately.
VDH recommends that healthcare personnel, and residents and staff in healthcare facilities continue to follow a 14-day quarantine.
Everyone is encouraged to continue to follow these steps: Wear a mask; watch distance; wash hands; and avoid gatherings with those outside of household. VDH stated that it is safest to stay home whenever possible during times of high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.
For more information on how to notify close contacts and calculate dates of release from isolation and quarantine, visit local health district websites at the links under “COVID 19 Surge Resources.” The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District website is www.vdh.virginia.gov/pittsylvania-danville.
