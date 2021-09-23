According to The Stanley Law Group, PLLC, based in Moneta, on Monday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. in the Circuit Court for the County of Greensville, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office was expected to present its motion to transfer the Sadler case from Greensville to the City of Richmond, in a “further attempt to delay the matter from going to trial” on Hermie Sadler’s claim that the commonwealth’s law banning skill games is unconstitutional and violates small businesses’ rights to free speech as protected by the Virginia Constitution.
Additionally, the attorney general is allegedly attempting to “stay” discovery that has been previously submitted by Sadler to Gov. Ralph Northam and all the other defendants in order to create further delay in the case and to avoid answering questions and submitting evidence relevant to Sadler’s claims, The Stanley Law Group claims.
Counsel for Sadler, Bill Stanley, has asked the court to deny both motions, and if the motion to transfer venue is denied, he has asked the court to consider and rule on the attorney general’s motion to dismiss the Sadler lawsuit (by demurrer). Also, Bill Stanley has filed a motion to compel discovery against the Virginia attorney general after he had refused to answer discovery that had been served upon him and the other defendants over a month ago.
Bill Stanley, attorney for Hermie Sadler and his small business made the following statement: “Hermie deserves to have his case tried, and these preliminary motions by the Virginia Attorney General are just another attempt by him to delay, avoid and not admit that Virginia has, by its passing of the skill games ban legislation, violated the rights of small business owners like Mr. Sadler. The Attorney General has even asserted that small businesses in Virginia have no right to free speech. Mr. Sadler deserves to have his day in Court, and yet only one conclusion can be drawn from the Attorney General’s continued delay tactics, that there must be something they are worried about, or more likely, that they must have something to hide.”
It is expected that nearly 50 small business and convenience store owners will be present in court to listen to the Monday hearing, in support of Hermie Sadler and his lawsuit against the commonwealth of Virginia.
