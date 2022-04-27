Episode 1 of “Someone Talked!” — the official podcast of the National D-Day Memorial — is available now on all major podcast platforms.
On “Someone Talked!” leading experts will spill all the secrets of the Second World War and the events that continue to shape our world today with host, military historian and university professor, Dr. John C. McManus.
Released semi-monthly, a full slate of authors and historians, including Joseph Balkoski, Alex Kershaw, and Kevin Hymel, are scheduled to join McManus on upcoming podcast episodes.
“We are delighted to be working with award-winning author John McManus on the memorial’s latest initiative to bring the history of D-Day and WWII to a national and international audience,” said April Cheek-Messier, National D-Day Memorial Foundation president and podcast co-host.
“I’m honored to host this podcast with my friends from the National D-Day Memorial,” said Dr. John C. McManus, podcast host.
