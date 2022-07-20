The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Community Center, which is north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road behind and below Moneta Pharmacy (formerly Benzer Pharmacy).
Duplicate bridge is played, and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. The club requires proof of vaccination the first time that one plays. Arrive with a partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
On July 5, 15 partnerships participated. Leaders playing North/South were Linda Bishop and Ken Bishop with 62.14 percent, followed by Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 61.45 percent, and Don Sandberg and Maggie Sandberg with 58.63 percent. Leaders playing East/West were Luat Nguyen and Kathy Stacy with 56.84 percent, followed by Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 56.76 percent, and Lynne Applegate and Arnold Renner with 52.27 percent.
On July 8, 13 partnerships participated. Leaders playing North/South were Don Sandberg and Maggie Sandberg with 61.91 percent, followed by Bob Cramer and Kathie Moulds with 53.04 percent, and Jim Maas and Arlene Meyer with 50.34 percent. Leaders playing East/West were Sam Going and Pete Kauffman with 59.57 percent, followed by Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 52.21 percent, and Coy Bennett and Forrest Dunbar with 49.71 percent.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.