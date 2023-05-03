The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On April 25th, fourteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Kathy Cameron and Carol Brewer with 56.85%, followed by Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 56.25%, and Patty Fabian and Arlene Meyers with 50.30%. Leaders playing East/West were Mark Meyer and Martha Meyer with 61.90%, followed by Russ Mendenhall and Peg Mendenhall with 61.61%, and Jim Maas and Sam Bready with 54.76%.
On April 28th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Kathy Cameron and Carolyn Hulett with 61.33%, followed by Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 52.67%, and Dan Becker and Sam Bready with 52.00%. Leaders playing East/West were Forrest Dunbar and Coy Bennett with 62.67%, followed by Jim Maas and Jean Maas with 59.67%, and Ken Bishop and Linda Bishop with 49.67%.
