“Blooming Again” is the theme of the Vinton Dogwood Festival set for April 23-24.
The festival will look a little different this year. Festivities will include craft and business showcase vendors, entertainment stages, free Kids’ Zone, an antique car show, festival foods, a Friday evening concert, an outdoor Family Movie Night on Saturday, a non-traditional “Vinton Dogwood Festival Walk-by and Drive-by Parade” along Washington Avenue and Downtown Vinton and a Virtual Shoebox Parade by children, families and groups.
The celebration will kick-off Friday, April 23, from 6 to 10 p.m. with a concert by Fuzzy Logic and Mended Fences at the Vinton Farmers’ Market Stage. The admission is $5; bring a chair for seating. Food and beverage will be available for sale.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, events will include a craft show featuring over 67 vendors, a business showcase and an antique car show; plus live entertainment featuring Brass 5, Island Trio, Mish Moves Dance, Defy Gravity Cheer Team, Floyd Ward Dance Ensemble and the William Byrd Jazz Band, all on the Vinton Municipal Building Stage.
