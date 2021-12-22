Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Moneta woman.
The crash occurred Monday, Dec 20, at 7:01 a.m. on Route 24, one tenth of a mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford County.
A 2003 Saturn LS2300 was traveling west on Route 24, when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Saturn was identified as Vanessa Jane Hylton, 41, of Moneta. Hylton was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to the Responding Fire news page, eastbound lanes were shut down with alternating traffic during the incident. Responding were Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13), Squad 13 Stewartsville, Medic 14-13 Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue (Stewartsville), and County 20 Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue Captain.
