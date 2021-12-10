Bower Center for the Arts will open its doors Friday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., for several exhibits, including its annual Winter Gifts holiday art fundraiser.
Bardo, Bedford, and Beyond is an exhibit by North Carolina artist Adam Sensel, who received Best in Show honors in the 2020 Edna Curry/John Bower Annual Exhibition. His focus is oil painting on stretched canvas with brush, and he has developed a style that blends the processes from digital media/graphic design, silk screen printing and oil painting.
Sensel is inspired by the exuberant colors of Van Gogh and Kehinde Wiley, the raw unsettling abstraction of Francis Bacon, and Edward Hopper’s and Édouard Manet’s capturing and deciphering of real life. The Sara Braaten Gallery and Lobby are alive with color from over 25 of Adam’s paintings.
Artists participating in the See ME! exhibit in the Terrace Gallery display various interpretations of the invisibility of so many for numerous different reasons, and question why.
In the Terrace Lobby, Winter Gifts contains an abundance of small art works by local artists what would help anyone work through a gift list or provide pieces to add to a personal collection. There are paintings, fiber works, carved wood, pottery, knit works, mosaics, glass pieces and sculpture among the many different mediums included. These works may be purchased and taken the same day.
In addition, there is an extra treat — copies of Seldom Paired, a book in which mosaics by Bower Center’s exhibits manager and mosaics artist/instructor Dotti Stone are blended with poems and photographs by Danville writer/photographer Barry Koplen. The book is available through Bower Center for the Arts.
The introductory online order offer for the second Friday weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-12, is open as is an advance pre-sale price, too – order and pick up the book during business hours, on Dec. 10 or 11 – shipping also is available. The offer for the book at $38 ends when the regular price of $45 goes into effect Monday, Dec. 13. There are 70 poems paired up with over 30 mosaic and more than 40 photographs. Those who enjoy this journey through art and poetry, look for Seldom Paired II in early 2022.
On Dec. 18, the Bower Center is having its first ever One Man Play. John Hardy will be performing A Christmas Carol, in which he portrays more than 40 characters. Tickets for the shows may be purchased on the Bower Center website, bowercenter.org, or on lynchburgtickets.com.
“We would also like to give a special thanks to our concert series sponsors: Destination Bedford and Virginia Commission for the Arts,” the Bower Center stated.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street, and gallery admission is always free. Current hours of operation are Tuesday - Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Check www.bowercenter.org for information regarding all the exhibits including virtual shows, future classes for youth and adults, events and to purchase concert tickets.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to “gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.”
