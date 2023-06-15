American flag repository station established at Bridgewater Plaza

A repository station for the collection of faded, old, and/or torn American flags is now in place at Smith Mountain Lake’s Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta. A dedication and ribbon cutting for the repository was held on Flag Day, June 14, 2023 at Bridgewater Plaza, located at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway.
The location of the repository was chosen due to its proximity to the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce and the highlevel of traffic that both Franklin and Bedford counties bring to the area.
After the brief ceremony, community members were invited to attend the American Legion Post 62 Flag Day Event located on Scruggs Road directly across from Old Oak Café. The event featured approximately 200 American flags donned with ribbons that flyhigh in honor of U.S. veterans, military, and first responders.
Flags will remain in place throughout the weekend. Ribbon sponsorship is $20. Those who wish to participate can mail sponsorship donations to: American Legion Post 62, PO Box 1075, Moneta, VA 24121.
The idea for the American flag repository came from an identified need in the community during a Smith Mountain LakeLeadership Academy session held in January 2023. The project – funded entirely by the community – was managed and executedby Holley Scheffel, who is a participant in the leadership class and an employee of Bedford County Economic Development.
Flags collected from the repository will be properly retired by the American Legion and given to a local funeral home to be placed with deceased veterans prior to their burial. Scheffel also serves as president of the Smith Mountain Lake Post 62 American Legion Auxiliary, the Chamber Ambassador for the American Legion. She is the proud wife of a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
