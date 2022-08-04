TAYLOR BERGER
Smith Mountain Eagle
During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting July 19, Lisa Cooper presented the topic of solar power development before the board, as staff had previously introduced this topic in January 2021.
The supervisors directed the administrative staff to develop zoning ordinance amendments to regulate solar development. Administrative staff also introduced sitting agreements and revenue sharing. The issue was referred to the planning commission, which later requested an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan to offer guidance on making decisions.
The latest meeting was the next chapter in the discussion on solar power development in Franklin County as staff sought to amend Chapter 11 Goals, Objectives, and Strategies
