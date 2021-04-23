Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.