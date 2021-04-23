Response to the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first $2,500 Getaway Sweepstakes has been strong and expected to grow substantially as the May 2 deadline approaches, organizers recently announced.
According to SMLRCC Interim Executive Director Cheryl Ward, the tourism initiative is designed to showcase Smith Mountain Lake to potential visitors and generate excitement for the upcoming tourism season.
“We’ve had tremendous response so far to the sweepstakes, which will offer one lucky winner more than $2,500 in prizes, including accommodations, boat rental and restaurant gift certificates,” Ward said. “Promotion for the project has been targeting travelers in North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. using extensive print and digital advertising.”
The sweepstakes is being funded with a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, which was designed to help local and regional tourism entities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest is being conducted completely online at visitsmithmountainlake.com and is limited to one entry per valid email address. The deadline to register is May 2 with a winner drawn at random from all eligible entries on May 17.
The prize package includes:
• Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals – One-day tritoon boat rental
• Mariners Landing Hospitality – Two-night stay at Mariners Landing Resort
• Serafina Spa – 60-minute couples massage
• Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House - $25 breakfast gift certificate
• Old Oak Café – $25 breakfast gift certificate
• Jake’s Place – $25 lunch gift certificate
• Mango’s – $25 lunch gift certificate
• Blackwater Café – $25 gift certificate
• Mariners Landing – $25 gift certificate
• The Mariners Club - Recreation Package: Round of golf for two, pickleball class and use of fitness center
• National D-Day Memorial – Admission for two
• Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina – Admission for two
• Gifts Ahoy - $25 gift certificate
• JollyJen Photography - 45-minute couples photoshoot
For more information, visit https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/getaway-sweepstakes.
