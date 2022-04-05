First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin presented the inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award to the National Center for Healthy Veterans at the organization’s headquarters and complex in Altavista on the morning of Monday, March 21. Governor Glenn Youngkin accompanied his wife and also offered remarks during the ceremony in Campbell County.
A statement from the governor’s office described the ward as “recognizing unique qualities and standout achievements across the commonwealth and saluting Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy.”
Receiving the award for the center were Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, CEO, and Brigadier General Jeffrey Horne, COO.
