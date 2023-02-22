Bedford County Sheriff’s Office conducts narcotics roundup

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated Feb. 14 that on Feb. 9, its Vice Unit conducted a Narcotics Roundup with the assistance of the Bedford Probation and Parole, Town of Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals Service.
Individuals in the round up were indicted on charges that varied from Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance to Distribution of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. In addition to these people, during the roundup, several other individuals were also arrested on various probation violations.
Those indicted on drug charges are:
• Marc Miller of Lynchburg — two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II
• Joseph Love of Lynchburg — Possession of Schedule I or II
• Merky Kiser of Bedford — two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II
• Devin Crawford of Bedford — two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II
• Terrence Delledera of Goode — two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II
The following individuals still have outstanding indictments for their arrest as of Feb. 14.
• Carol Johnson of Bedford — two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II
• Ashley McGuire of Roanoke — Possession of a Schedule I or II
The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with information contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.