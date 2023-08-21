The 10th annual ‘Diamond Dig’ organized by Jo & Co. Jewelers in Hardy was held on Saturday, August 19th, and raised $21,000 for the American Cancer Society. During the past 10 years, the event has raised close to $150,000 for charities.
This year’s ‘Diamond Dig’ was the first under the jewelry company’s new name Jo & Co. Jewelers – Joanna Gruver assume full ownership of the former Haywood Jewelers location at Westlake Towne Center on July 1st.
During the event, a 12’ x 2.5’ sandbox is filled with sand and containing more than five carats of diamonds and over 1000 carats of colored gemstones. Participants paid a $35 donation for a small bucket that is filled with a scoop of sand. At the sifting station, members of the Jo & Co. team sifted through the sand to reveal any findings, which were then taken to weighing and bagging station and packaged for the participant to keep.
The grand prize – a 2.02 carat diamond – was found by Canipe family. The Canipe’s daughter was celebrating her birthday, which added to the excitement of the family’s findings.
Judy and Russ Johnson, of Moneta, regular customers of Jo & Co. Jewlers, were also excited to find a small jewel in their bucket of sifted sand, and to be part of the cause it supports. “It’s awesome,” said Judy Johnson. “We come to this event every year. They [Jo & Co.] are such great humanitarians.”
Food trucks also lined the side parking lot during the event, include Chik Fila, Blue Cow Ice Cream and Deb’s Lemonade. Cornhole was also available.
“We look forward to this event every year,” said Gruver. “Our community has been so good to us, and we love having opportunities to give back.”
