Huddleston family loses home

A Huddleston family lost their home to a fire 12 days before Christmas.
While battling the fire, firefighters found an animal and rescued it.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and others were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for report of a structure fire.
According to the Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), the caller stated that he and his family were awoken by smoke detectors inside the house and noticed smoke and fire in the attic.
All occupants exited the house, and no injuries were reported.
Smoke detectors are strongly recommended to prevent injury or death from house fires.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
