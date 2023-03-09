In the fourth game of Wednesday's 2023 ACC Tournament second round the NC State Wolfpack dismantled Virginia Tech 97-77.
The Pack was red hot all night, shooting 62 percent and outrebounding the defending ACC Tournament champions 33-23.
The Pack was led by Terquavion Smith, 30 points, and Jarkel Joiner, 20 points.
Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 15 points while Grant Basile had 11.
The Wolfpack will move on to the ACC quarterfinals tomorrow against #3 seed Clemson at 9:30 p.m.
