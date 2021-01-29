The four-month ban on dredging within Smith Mountain Project lake boundaries begins next month.
Dredging by property owners at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes is typically done to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of the lake to increase water depth. To protect fish habitat during spawning season, dredging within the lakes’ boundaries is prohibited yearly between Feb. 15 and June 15.
Dan Wilson, fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said this policy is to protect fish spawning at the Smith Mountain Project. Black bass, sunfish, catfish and other species use shallow shoreline habitats during the spring spawning at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes.
“The four-month ban helps protect key spawning areas that are in shallow water, where most dredging takes place,” Wilson said. “Spawning temperatures vary among species and there are several spawning stages — site selection, active spawning, rearing — that encompass a fairly long period.”
