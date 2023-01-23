Rebecca Imhof, a certified personal trainer and health coach with nearly 30 years of experience, has joined Body Shoppe Fitness + AllCore360°, a private personal training studio at Westlake Corner.
“Rebecca is experienced, enthusiastic and ready to support new clients on their wellness journeys,” said Tracy Sisson, the company’s owner and a certified personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist and health coach. “This brings us to three personal trainers, which is exciting because even more residents from the lake area will be able to take advantage of personal training services, small group personal training and the AllCore360°.”
Imhof is now scheduling appointments for individual and partner training sessions.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.